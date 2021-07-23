Man charged after causing two passengers to ‘fear for their life’ while he fled from officers in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after causing two passengers to “fear for their life” while he fled from officers in Elkins.

On July 23, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol of the area of Harrison Avenue in Elkins when they observed a red Mitsubishi which “nearly came to a complete stop in the roadway” after seeing officers pass by, according to a criminal complaint.

Dustin White

When officers ran the vehicle’s registration, it was returned back with no matching records, and while officers followed the vehicle, they observed a male and female arguing in the front seat; the male was later identified as the driver, Dustin White, 19, of Harman, officers said.

Officers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to perform a traffic stop, however, “the vehicle took an immediate left turn” and began “traveling at a high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.

The pursuit then moved to South Henry Avenue, and as White drove onto Whiteman Avenue, “the front passenger jumps from the moving vehicle and continues to roll onto the roadway towards the vehicle as it proceeded to flee,” however, White continued driving onto South Davis Avenue, officers said.

When White saw another patrol vehicle at the intersection of Whiteman Avenue and South Davis, he “proceeded to back up, spinning the tired on the vehicle towards officers’ patrol vehicle, where it struck the push bumper,” according to the complaint.

Officers were able to approach the vehicle on foot and extract White as he was attempting to flee, and after White was in custody, officers were able to extract another individual from the vehicle; the woman who jumped out of the car approached, officers said.

The woman stated that she “jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to get away from White,” and she and the other individual in the vehicle with White stated that “they were in fear for their life and wanted out of the vehicle,” and that the two “pleaded with White to stop fleeing,” according to the complaint.

White has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.