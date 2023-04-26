MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after a 7-year-old lost their mother to an overdose in Monongalia County on Sunday.

On April 23, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a “suspected double overdose” which was called in by a 7-year-old child, according to a complaint.

Steven Hunter

When troopers arrived, they say they located two unresponsive individuals, one of whom was identified as Steven Hunter, 34, of Morgantown. The 7-year-old child had found them both unresponsive in a bedroom, troopers said.

In the bedroom, in plain view, troopers located two clear bags of a white powder substance, burnt foil and a straw, all of which were within reach of the 7-year-old child, according to the complaint.

The unresponsive woman, “identified as Beverly Amber Wright,” the 7-year-old’s mother, was pronounced dead after being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital; Hunter was also admitted to Ruby Memorial, troopers said.

Hunter has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.