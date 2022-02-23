BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a child sustained injuries from an “aggressive whipping with a belt” during an incident in Randolph County.

On Feb. 19, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department received information that a 7-year-old juvenile “had obtained bodily injury on his leg from aggressive whipping with a belt,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies learned that the boys sustained those injuries from Christopher Cooper of Beverly, and when deputies spoke with Cooper, he stated he “grabbed [the child] around the neck, pinned him up by the neck, went about 5 feet and put [the child] down,” deputies said.

At that point, Cooper said that he “smacked him with a belt”; Cooper then told deputies that “he was too rough with [the boy] and he did ‘cross the line’ from just discipline,” according to the complaint.

Cooper has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury.