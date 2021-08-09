Man charged after claiming ownership of drugs during vehicle stop in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after claiming ownership of drugs during a vehicle stop in Buckhannon.

Khori Simmons

On Aug. 7, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department performed a traffic stop on a gray Chevrolet Malibu for “a seatbelt violation,” according to a criminal complaint.

Upon making contact with the vehicle’s occupants, officers spoke with the back seat passenger, Khori Simmons, 26, of Buckhannon, before asking everyone within the Chevy to exit, officers said.

A search of the vehicle was then performed, during which officers found multiple bags of presumed methamphetamine and a zipper bag containing a set of scales, needles and empty bags, according to the complaint.

Simmons claimed that 15.7 grams of the presumed methamphetamine belonged to him, officers said.

Simmons has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.