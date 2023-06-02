FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man is in custody after task force members found drugs in his home while executing a search warrant.

Gavin Jones

On May 31, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence at Village Way in Fairmont in reference to a drug distribution investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Task force members noted that Gavin Jones, 38, of Fairmont, lived there, and during the search, they located items which indicated Jones “was in possession of controlled substances with the intention of distributing them,” task force members said.

In the search, task force members located 1 ounce of cocaine and “a large quantity” of alprazolam, both of which were “individually prepackaged for deliver by Jones,” according to the complaint.

Near the controlled substances, task force members also located a loaded 12-gauge Mossberg 500 shotgun and a Glock 23 semiautomatic pistol, as well as a set of scales, “calibration weights” and packaging materials, task force members said.

Jones has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.