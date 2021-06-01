Man charged after correctional officers find fentanyl during body search at North Central Regional Jail, troopers said

GREENWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after correctional officers find fentanyl during body search at North Central Regional Jail, troopers said.

On Mar. 11, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint of an inmate held at North Central Regional Jail who was found in possession of illegal substances while in the facility, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Gilbert

During that time, troopers read an investigative report stating that Christopher Gilbert, 33, of Parkersburg, was an inmate at the facility, and that a correctional officer performed “an unclothed body search,” and found narcotics during that time, troopers said.

In the search, the correctional officer found a bag “dropped from above [Gilbert’s] rectum,” and when asked what was inside of the bag, Gilbert “responded ‘probably heroin’,” according to the complaint.

On May 8, troopers received a forensic report which found that the substance inside the bag contained fentanyl, troopers said.

Gilbert has been charged with possession of fentanyl. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.