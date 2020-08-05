Man charged after crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged with reckless fleeing after crashing his vehicle on a bridge in Elkins during a police pursuit.

On Aug. 4 officers with the Elkins Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on gold Honda Civic with a registration that had returned as expired, despite bearing a 2022 registration sticker, according to a complaint.

Jeffery Cooper

As officers attempted to perform the traffic stop, the Civic, driven by Jeffery Cooper, 29, of Montrose, “rapidly accelerated toward Crystal Springs” … “in excess of 70 miles per hour,” as he passed pedestrians on a sidewalk and tried to pass a pickup truck in a no-passing zone, officers said.

However, Cooper was unable to pass the pickup truck due to oncoming traffic and had to “make a sharp turn right off Harrison Avenue onto Crystal Springs Road,” at which point Cooper “failed in maintaining control and proceeded to spin out of control and crashed the vehicle into the side of the bridge,” according to the complaint.

Officers then exited their cruiser and gave commands as Cooper “attempted to start the vehicle,” but was unable to, and officers removed Cooper from the vehicle and placed him into restraints, officers said.

Upon requesting information on Cooper, officers later learned that his operator’s permit was suspended; Cooper refused medical treatment and was later taken for processing.

Cooper has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.