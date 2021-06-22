Man charged after deputies allegedly find drugs during routine traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies allegedly find drugs during a routine traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On June 17, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a black sedan traveling west on Summit Park Avenue in Clarksburg which “failed to provide a continuous signal of intention to turn right during not less than one hundred feet traveled before turning right,” according to a criminal complaint.

Ronald Lett

Deputies also “had reasonable articulable suspicion” that the vehicle was driven by Ronald Lett, 50, of Clarksburg, whom deputies knew had a suspended license, deputies said.

When deputies pulled the vehicle over in the Cape Federal Credit Union parking lot, they were able to confirm that Lett was the vehicle’s driver, after which, deputies asked for permission to search the vehicle, to which Lett gave consent, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies found “methamphetamine smoking devices hidden inside of the center console” with suspected methamphetamine reside, as well as finding on Lett’s person $721 in U.S. currency, two bags of presumed methamphetamine, one bag containing cocaine, a bag containing crack rock cocaine, a bag with acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a bag containing alprazolam tablet, as well as a folded up dollar bill with methamphetamine inside, deputies said.

During a post-Miranda interview in which Lett agreed to speak with deputies without a lawyer present, Lett “admitted to possessing the controlled substances with the intent to deliver them,” according to the complaint.

Lett has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.