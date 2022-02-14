JANE LEW, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop in Lewis County.

On Feb. 12, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a red Audi TT for speeding on U.S. Rt. 19 in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint.

Scott Sheets

When deputies attempted the traffic stop, the vehicle, driven by Scott Sheets, 45, of Jane Lew, he “accelerated at a high rate of speed before slowing and stopping” on Vens Run Road in Jane Lew, deputies said.

Deputies made contact with Sheets, who was “erratically reaching around the vehicle” before deputies ordered him to exit the car, and when Sheets was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, he “became emotional and advised that he was a felon and had a firearm in the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Sheets “advised that he had marijuana and methamphetamine in a backpack” along with the firearm; upon searching the vehicle, deputies located the items Sheets mentioned, as well as “other controlled substances and items indicative of the selling and distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana,” deputies said.

Sheets has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.