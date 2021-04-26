Man charged after deputies find drugs during a domestic call in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs on him during a domestic call at a residence in Morgantown.

Caleb Luzier

On Apr. 24, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence at the Skyview Apartments in Morgantown in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they met with Caleb Luzier, 24, of Morgantown, who said he had been in a dispute with his mother at the residence, and that he “threw a cup of water at” her, deputies said.

After meeting with Luzier, deputies were informed by the communications center that Luzier “was wanted through Morgantown Police Department for a brandishing charge,” at which point deputies placed him into custody, according to a complaint.

While searching Luzier, deputies found “a small red container” which had “a fine white powder” inside, as well as a “snorting straw,” and Luzier informed deputies that “it was heroin and the straw was used to snort” it,” deputies said.

Luzier is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

