Man charged after deputies find drugs during a traffic stop in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has been charged after deputies find drugs during a traffic stop in Reedsville.

On Apr. 20, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a black Ford Fusion which “crossed the center line multiple times, had a defective brake light and had an exhaust leak,” according to a criminal complaint.

Terry Dewitt

Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle near Indian Rock Road and made contact with the driver, Terry Dewitt, 60, of Morgantown, and then took a K9 unit around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff, deputies said.

The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and when deputies performed a search of the vehicle during which they found “a clear plastic bag inside a bandanna hanging from the rearview mirror,” according to the complaint.

Also during the search, deputies found a smoking device and a set of digital scales with presumed methamphetamine residue, and the presumed methamphetamine within the bag weighed 4.47 grams, deputies said.

Dewitt has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

