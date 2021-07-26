Man charged after deputies find drugs during Harrison County traffic stop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

On July 23, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a green Chevrolet Tracker with an expired inspection stick traveling on 2nd Street near W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies alerted other patrolmen to the vehicle, they learned that it was driven by William Norris, 44, of Clarksburg, “who did not have a valid driver’s license,” deputies said.

At that time, deputies performed a traffic stop on Norris’ vehicle and walked a K9 unit around, which indicated the presence of narcotics near the passenger door, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle was then performed, during which deputies “located multiple empty wax stamps” in Norris’ wallet, $380 in U.S. currency, a burnt tube “with residue” and a set of digital scales, deputies said.

Deputies also located a “magnetic black box” underneath the driver’s side door on the frame of the vehicle, and inside the box deputies found a bag containing a “small amount” of presumed methamphetamine, a bag containing presumed heroin or fentanyl, as well as several empty wax stamps, according to the complaint.

After being transported for processing and read his Miranda statement, Norris told deputies that “his drug of choice is heroin,” deputies said.

Norris has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.