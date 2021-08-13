Man charged after deputies find drugs during traffic stop in Preston County

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Aug. 12, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer because its rear brake lights stuck on even when the vehicle was moving and “the rear brake sounded as if it were locked up,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies got behind the vehicle, “it began to swerve abruptly into both lanes of traffic,” before stopping, deputies said.

Logan Lobb

Deputies then spoke with the vehicle’s driver, Logan Lobb, 23, of Tunnelton, and asked him “why he was swerving so bad,” to which “he denied doing so,” according to the complaint.

After that, deputies removed Lobb from the vehicle for field sobriety tests as well as a pat down search, during which time Lobb’s “hands were fidgeting so bad that deputies asked what he was on”; however, Lobb denied being on anything, deputies said.

At that time, the deputy speaking with Lobb heard another deputy “ordering the passenger to drop the gun,” and saw that an individual “was shoving a pistol away from the deputy,” according to the complaint.

That individual told deputies that Lobb “pulled the pistol at the time of the stop and placed it by him,” and the individual stated that “he was trying to get it away from the deputies,” deputies said.

A K9 unit then performed a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, and deputies located a bag which field tested positive for heroin. They also found a baby jar in the center console which “Lobb stated under Miranda is used to cut his heroin,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies also located a set of scales and packaging materials in the vehicle’s center console, and despite Lobb’s passengers stating they purchase heroin from him, Lobb “denied selling,” deputies said.

Inside Lobb’s wallet, deputies located $795 in U.S. currency, and Lobb “stated that at this time he was not employed as he lost his job due to his controlled substance use,” according to the complaint.

Lobb has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.