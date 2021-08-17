Man charged after deputies find drugs during traffic stop in Wilsonburg

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

WILSONBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a traffic stop in Wilsonburg resulted in deputies finding drugs on him.

On Aug. 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a white Toyota Camry with a Texas registration for being left of center, according to a criminal complaint.

While deputies “were performing checks,” a K9 unit came to the scene and performed a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication of narcotics, deputies said.

Larry Stevens

After the indication, deputies performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in deputies learning from Larry Stevens, 48, of Clarksburg, that the substances in the vehicle were heroin, methamphetamine and alprazolam, according to the complaint.

On Stevens’ person, deputies also found $8,078 in cash, and Stevens also told deputies that “he didn’t have a job,” deputies said.

Another person in the vehicle stated that she and Stevens were going to Baltimore to stay for the day, but she did not know where they were going and that “they were to get a call when they were close”; Stevens also stated that they were going to Baltimore, according to the complaint.

Stevens has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.