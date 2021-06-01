Man charged after deputies find drugs during well-being at Marion County residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs during a well-being check at a residence in Marion County.

On May 28, deputies with the with the Marion County Police Department were called to a residence on Long Run Road in reference to a well-being check, according to a criminal complaint.

David Myers

While on scene, David Myers, 21, of Fairmont, told deputies that he “consented to a search of the home,” and also “admitted to some drug use,” deputies said.

During the search, deputies found two bags of a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, and then obtained a search warrant to perform a more in-depth search of the home, according to the complaint.

Upon execution of the search warrant, deputies found five set of digital scales, glass and rubber smoking devices, a bag containing presumed heroin, three cell phones, packaging material and drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

When the substances were tested and weighed, deputies discovered that the crystal-like substance was methamphetamine weighing 40 grams, and the other bag contained a heroin/fentanyl mix weighing 7 grams, according to the complaint.

Myers has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

