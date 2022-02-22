CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs in Harrison County.

On Feb. 20, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a Mitsubishi Outlander for defective equipment at the Michael’s parking lot on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Martin Queen

When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Martin Queen, 59, of Clarksburg, they informed him that they “had received information that Queen had controlled substances concealed in a motor home located in Michael’s parking lot,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies asked Queen for consent for a search of his person, vehicle and motor home, to which “Queen did provide consent for all” and stated that “he did possess a firearm on his right hip”; however, Queen also told deputies that he is a convicted felon “and not legal to possess firearms,” according to the complaint.

Queen also told deputies that “he did have illegal substances inside the motor home,” at which point a search was performed, during which time deputies located the firearm and a wax stamp in Queen’s pocket; a search of the mobile home resulted in 125 wax stamps of presumed heroin/fentanyl, deputies said.

A further search resulted in deputies locating presumed methamphetamine, a container with presumed cocaine and another firearm, and during a search of Queen’s residence, deputies located 150 wax stamps, 91 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition, a set of digital scales, a “small amount” of marijuana, an AR15 rifle with seven magazines of ammunition, five loaded Springfield 9mm magazines, a “revolver style” pistol, a 12-gauge pistol and a bag of presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Queen has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.