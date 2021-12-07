Man charged after deputies find drugs in Ritchie County residence

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs and materials at a residence in Ritchie County.

Raymond Sellers

On Dec. 5, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Slab Creek Road in Harrisville, according to a criminal complaint.

While at the residence, deputies located Raymond Sellers, 63, of Harrisville, as well as 4 ounces of presumed methamphetamine in “individually packaged plastic bags,” deputies said.

Also during the search, deputies located a “large amount” of cash, plastic sandwich bags and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Sellers has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

