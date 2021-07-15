Man charged after deputies find drugs in vehicle while responding to call of passed out man at gas pump in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs in a vehicle while responding to a call of a passed out man at a gas pump in Salem.

On July 14, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to Go-Mart on 113 Jacobs Run Rd. in Salem to a report of a man who was passed out in a vehicle at the gas pumps, according to a criminal complaint.

Todd Young

When deputies approached the vehicle, they saw Todd Young, 32, of Clarksburg, “slumped over the wheel asleep,” and when deputies knocked on the window, they received no response, deputies said.

At that point, deputies opened the vehicle’s door and shook Young’s arm to wake him up, and when he did wake up, he began speaking to deputies, according to the complaint.

Deputies then asked Young to exit the vehicle “due to showing signs of impairment” and “having a bong by his feet,” deputies said.

Young was then asked to perform a field sobriety test, after which he was detained while a search of the vehicle took place, according to the complaint.

The search of the vehicle resulted in deputies located multiple bags containing a total of more than three ounces of presumed methamphetamine, two bags containing a total of 6.97 grams of heroin, multiple empty bags, five shotgun shells, a .357 round, six .40 caliber rounds, a single round and box of .25 caliber ammunition, as well as a Taurus 9mm pistol, a .25 caliber handgun and two sets of digital scales, deputies said.

Young has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000.