Man charged after deputies find drugs on his person after receiving call to assist off-duty DNR officer in Rivesville

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person after receiving a call to assist an off-duty DNR officer in Rivesville.

Craig Currence

On Nov. 1, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were called to assist an off-duty natural resources officer in Rivesville who had made contact with a suspicious person, according to a criminal complaint.

The natural resources officers stated that Craig Currence, 41, of Harmon, “had been lurking in his neighborhood for most of the day,” and the natural resources officer “also received numerous calls on his personal phone … concerned about the suspicious male,” deputies said.

Deputies made contact with Currence at the United Methodist Church in Rivesville and found a bag on Currence’s person containing presumed methamphetamine which amounted to “more than what was believed to be personal use,” according to the complaint.

Currence has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $150,012 bond.

