BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found meth, heroin, mushrooms and paraphernalia while searching a Buckhannon home.

On March 18, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Pine Lane in Buckhannon in attempt to locate Bryan Shaw, 41, of Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Bryan Shaw

When deputies arrived, they placed him into custody without incident, and after being read his Miranda rights, Shaw “admitted there would be some illegal drugs in his room, deputies said.

Deputies then performed a search of Shaw’s room, where they found a portable scanner, a black plastic lid containing three bags of presumed methamphetamine, two heroin stamps, another case containing four bags of presumed methamphetamine, another bag containing mushrooms, presumed methamphetamine in a glass vial, $690 in cash, $51.50 of which was in change, a loaded flare gun, multiple “used” heroin stamps, multiple pieces of burn foil, one “half-smoked marijuana ‘joint’,” as well as other drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Shaw has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,00 bond.