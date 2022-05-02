MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs while performing a well-being check for two teenagers who were absent from school in Mannington.

On April 29, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department met with staff at Mannington Middle School and DHHR workers about a wellbeing check on two juveniles, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Orloff

Deputies were informed that the teenagers had not “been to school for a while” and that Joshua Orloff, 40, of Mannington, “would not answer the door or answer phone calls,” deputies said.

On that date, deputies arrived at Orloff’s residence with DHHR workers in order to check on the children. When they arrived, no one would answer the door, but “there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the door,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies obtained and executed a search warrant, which resulted in deputies finding Orloff and one of the children in the residence, deputies said.

In the search, deputies found meth, small bags, a set of scales, a glass pipe, burnt foils, small vials with a white residue and “marijuana bongs”. when deputies asked Orloff about the 14-year-old’s whereabouts, “he advised he did not know where he was,” according to the complaint.

Orloff has been charged with two counts of child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,512 bond.