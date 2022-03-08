WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies performed a traffic stop in Lewis County and found meth and marijuana.

On Mar. 6, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department saw a green Jeep traveling on West Second Street in Weston which had “a loud exhaust,” according to a criminal complaint.

William Greiner

For that reason, deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and asked the vehicle’s driver William Greiner, 37, of Buckhannon, to get out of the vehicle, deputies said.

Once out of the vehicle, Greiner informed deputies that he had a firearm on his person, which deputies secured. And when deputies asked Greiner if he had any contraband, Greiner “began reaching for items in the driver side of the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

After deputies ordered Greiner to stop, they found a second firearm in the area where he was reaching toward, and once that weapon was secure, deputies once again asked Greiner if he had any contraband, officers said.

At that point, Greiner “advised he had marijuana in his front right pocket,” which resulted in deputies searching his person and his vehicle; during that time, deputies located “a large quantity” of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, as well as “items indicative of the selling and distribution of controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Greiner has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.