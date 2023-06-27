CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies said they found meth during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

On June 24, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were assisting officers with the Anmoore Police Department with a traffic stop near Cost Avenue and Philippi Pike in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Eddie Sykes

The vehicle was a Pontiac Aztec being driven by Eddie Sykes, 45, of Clarksburg, but the registration on it was for a 2017 Ford vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies asked Sykes to exit the vehicle and searched him, finding marijuana in his pocket, according to the complaint.

At that point, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies located four bags of meth containing fentanyl, two Suboxone strips, two bags of a crystal-like substance that field tested negative for methamphetamine and two sets of digital scales, deputies said.

After Sykes was placed into custody deputies searched his mobile device and found “several messages showing that [Sykes] is currently involved in the sale and distribution of illegal or controlled substances,” that Sykes “was seeking buyers” and “being asked by past customers if he possessed any product to sell,” according to the complaint.

Sykes has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.