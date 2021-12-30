Man charged after deputies find meth following vehicle pursuit

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found meth following a vehicle pursuit in Upshur County.

Joshua Casada

On Dec. 29, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department observed a green Subaru traveling on Bill Grose Road in French Creek with a broken brake light, according to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office.

When deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, the vehicle, driven by Joshua Casada, 37, of French Creek, then “accelerated rapidly” which led to a “high speed pursuit on Gould Road, Route 20, Alton Road and Green Camp Road,” deputies said.

While on Green Camp Road, Casada “crashed into a tree,” which ended the pursuit, and Casada was transported to St. Joseph’s Memorial Hospital for treatment for “minor injuries sustained from the accident,” according to the release.

A search resulted in deputies locating 19 grams of methamphetamine “packaged in multiple bags,” “multiple” needles, as well as other drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Casada has been charged with possession with intent, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and failure to appear. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.