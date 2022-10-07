KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine while following up on a larceny complaint in Preston County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anthony Scott

On Oct. 6, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a Ford F-150 in parked in the area of Sunny Hill Road in Preston County which matched the description of a vehicle involved in a larceny on Oct. 4, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, deputies pulled next to the vehicle and made contact with Anthony Scott, 48, of Kingwood, who “confessed to stealing items” at Circle K and when asked if there were any controlled substances in the vehicle, Scott stated there were not, deputies said.

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies located 17.5 grams of methamphetamine, $1,273 in U.S. currency, as well as empty bags, according to the complaint.

Scott has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.