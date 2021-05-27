Man charged after deputies find methamphetamine while performing search on Taylor County tobacco shop

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine while performing a search on a tobacco shop in Taylor County.

The search was initiated after a sting operation found that the store sold tobacco and THC products to someone under 21, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department.

On May 21, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Grafton Tobacco Vapor Outlet in Harman Center in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

While searching the business for “the control center for the cameras,” deputies found a glass pipe with residue in a hallway, deputies said.

Offender Picture
Mehdhar Salem

When deputies located the pipe, Mehdhar Salem, 25, of Princeton, claimed it was his, and showed deputies a room which had “a clear plastic baggy on the floor containing a crystal-like substance,” which Salem also claimed belonged to him, according to the complaint.

After deputies gave Salem his Miranda statement, he said that he had paid $60 for the bowl and contents of the pipe, deputies said.

The substance field-tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Salem has been charged with possession of a contolled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories