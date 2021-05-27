Man charged after deputies find methamphetamine while performing search on Taylor County tobacco shop

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine while performing a search on a tobacco shop in Taylor County.

The search was initiated after a sting operation found that the store sold tobacco and THC products to someone under 21, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department.

On May 21, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Grafton Tobacco Vapor Outlet in Harman Center in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

While searching the business for “the control center for the cameras,” deputies found a glass pipe with residue in a hallway, deputies said.

Mehdhar Salem

When deputies located the pipe, Mehdhar Salem, 25, of Princeton, claimed it was his, and showed deputies a room which had “a clear plastic baggy on the floor containing a crystal-like substance,” which Salem also claimed belonged to him, according to the complaint.

After deputies gave Salem his Miranda statement, he said that he had paid $60 for the bowl and contents of the pipe, deputies said.

The substance field-tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Salem has been charged with possession of a contolled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $1,500 bond.