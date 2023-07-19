FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies say they found more than 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during a search of a Fairmont home.

Buck Jones

On July 18, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants on a residence in Fairmont which was occupied by Buck Jones, 43, of Fairmont, and another individual, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search of the residence, deputies said that they located meth, a set of digital scales and packaging material “hidden in the dryer under a comforter.” The total weight of the methamphetamine “was over 1.5 pounds,” according to the complaint

Deputies also said that they located “owe sheets” and firearms ammunition during the search.

Jones has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $30,024 bond.