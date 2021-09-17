Man charged after deputies respond to call of unconscious man in vehicle in Lost Creek and find drugs on him

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies responded to a call of an unconscious man in a vehicle in Lost Creek and found drugs on him.

On Sept. 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched on a call of a man passed out while in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in Lost Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Dennis Myers

When deputies arrived on scene, they observed the vehicle and woke the man, identified as Dennis Myers, 48, of McWother, who had an active capias warrant, deputies said.

After placing Myers in custody, deputies performed a check of his person for weapons, during which time they located a black bag containing a “large amount” of cash and two bags containing presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Deputies then performed a search of Myers’ vehicle and found a set of digital scales, deputies said.

Myers has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $13,000 bond.