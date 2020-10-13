Man charged after deputies respond to complaint of unconscious man at Shinnston gas station

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after deputies responded to a complaint of an unconscious person at a gas station in Shinnston.

On Oct. 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched for a welfare check on an individual who was unconscious at a 7-11 in Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

Gabriel Smith

When deputies arrived on scene, they observed Gabriel Smith, 30, of Shinnston, passed out in the driver’s seat of a gray mini van, and upon looking into the vehicle, deputies saw “a pair of glassine baggies marked with ‘4:20’ commonly used to package illegal drugs,” officers said.

When deputies attempted to wake Smith, he remained unresponsive until deputies opened the door and “shook him physically,” and once he was awake they asked him to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Deputies then had a K9 unit perform an open air sniff near the vehicle, which gave a positive indication and deputies then found a black pouch near the “glassine baggies,” inside of which deputies said they found a large amount of bags, a set of digital scales with “a substantial amount of a crystalline substance” on the weight plate, a small green bag containing methamphetamine, another bag containing an off-white powder, a small bag containing eight amphetamine/dextroamphetamine pills, as well as a prescription bottle containing three Suboxone strips.

Smith has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.