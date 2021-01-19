Man charged after deputies respond to Fairmont residence where he allegedly fired multiple shots during altercation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in custody after deputies said they responded to a residence where he allegedly fired multiple shots during an altercation.

On Jan. 10, deputies were dispatched a residence at Oakwood Village in Fairmont in reference to a gunshot complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicholas Brown

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a witness in the area who stated that “he had been woken up by multiple gunshots,” deputies said.

Upon speaking to the resident at the Oakwood Village home, deputies learned that Nicholas Brown, 25, of Fairmont, had come to the residence and began “arguing and yelling” at her and a friend, and when Brown was told to leave, he “fired his weapon two-to-four times,” according to the complaint.

While searching the area, deputies were able to find two shell casings and a firearm which had a magazine with two missing bullets, deputies said. Deputies later found Brown “who provided a statement,” according to the complaint.

Brown has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.