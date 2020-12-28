Man charged after deputy dragged down interstate

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A deputy in the mountain state is in the hospital after being drug down the interstate.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began as a traffic stop, where the driver tried to flee.
The deputy tried to stop him from driving off but was dragged a distance on the interstate.
A pursuit then continued, where the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Devin Thornton from Columbus was caught and charged.
He is being charged with Attempted Murder of an Officer, Malicious Assault, Fleeing, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.