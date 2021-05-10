Man charged after discharging a firearm multiple times at Fairmont residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after discharging a firearm multiple times at a residence in Fairmont.

On Apr. 28, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an altercation on Linwood Street in Fairmont; a female caller said that “she heard several pings which she believed to be gunshots,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, the Fairmont Police Department was already on scene and they advised that “someone had called 911 advising they heard two males in a verbal altercation followed by several gunshots,” deputies said.

When deputies spoke with the home’s resident, he “at first advised there was no altercation,” but the victim at the scene told deputies”he did get into an argument with his neighbor but was unsure where the neighbor was,” according to the complaint.

Gary Morgan

Upon speaking with a victim, deputies learned that Gary Morgan, 49, of Fairmont, “had pulled a silver handgun and was waving it around stating he would kill [the victims],” deputies said

After that, Morgan “climbed over the privacy fence between yards and broke it off and threw it at [the victims’] house,” and when he returned, he “came into the backyard with the firearm in his waist, his hand on the gun as he walked up to the porch,” according to the complaint.

Morgan then “tried to get onto [the victims’] porch,” but was stopped when one of the victims “hit [Morgan] with a metal BB from a slingshot,” after which, Morgan left the victims’ residence, deputies said.

Deputies went to the next-door residence “and observed a pool of blood on the back porch,” and when deputies entered the residence, they saw Morgan, who “did not have a shirt on and was covered in blood,” according to the complaint.

During a search of the area, deputies found shell casings, as well as bullet holes in the fence and victims’ residence, deputies said.

Morgan has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $21,012 bond.