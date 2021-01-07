Man charged after DNR officers find ‘large amount of marijuana’ during search in Belington related to killing of 3 bear cubs

BELINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after natural resource officers said they found “a large amount of marijuana” in his Belington home while executing a search warrant in relation to the slaying of three bear cubs.

On Jan. 6, natural resources police officers were serving a search warrant at a residence on Horizon Ridge Road in Belington in relation to an incident where three bear cubs were shot and killed; during that search, they found a large amount of illegal substances, according to a criminal complaint.

Brian Reel

The residence was occupied by Brian Reel, 31, of Belington, and officers found marijuana during that time which was packaged in nine bags, officers said.

On Nov. 12, a criminal complaint filed by natural resource officers stated that “Reel did shoot and kill three bear cubs,” according to the complaint.

The bear cubs’ corpses were found “discarded on Talbott Road,” and when officers entered Reel’s residence they found that he had “remov[ed] the hides to give to a third party,” officers said.

Upon weighing one of the bags of marijuana, officers found it to weigh 27 grams, and there were eight other bags; also in the residence were empty bags, a set of scales and a ledger containing “names and money amounts,” according to the complaint.

Items seized from Reel’s residence (Courtesy of West Virginia Natural Resources Police)

Three bear pelts seized from Reel’s residence (Courtesy of West Virginia Natural Resources Police)

Officers said they also found “[o]ther drug paraphernalia” and a “small amount of substance identified as methamphetamine” in the residence.

Reel has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and the three misdemeanor charges of illegally taking a bear. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.