Man charged after driving under the influence in Elkins with two children in his vehicle

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after driving under the influence in Elkins with two children in his vehicle, police said.

On Apr. 3, troopers with the West Virginia State Police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Terry Mellinger

When troopers approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Terry Mellinger, 33, of Elkins, who was “sweating profusely and was very jittery,” and observed two juveniles in the vehicle, one of whom was sitting in the front seat, troopers said.

At that point, troopers saw an open can of Red’s Apple Ale in front of the juvenile, and Mellinger told troopers that he had ‘just a little’; troopers then asked Mellinger to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

As Mellinger exited the vehicle, “he nearly fell over,” and when troopers asked if he was under the influence of controlled substances, Mellinger replied that “he had not used methamphetamines since the previous morning,” troopers said.

When troopers performed a pat-down search of Mellinger’s person, they found a clear plastic bag of presumed methamphetamine, at which point they placed him into custody, according to the complaint.

After placing Mellinger into custody, troopers administrated field sobriety tests, all three of which he failed; troopers then administered two additional tests which resulted in Mellinger showing signs of impairment, troopers said.

When troopers asked Mellinger to consent to a blood draw, he said that troopers “would probably not like what was in his blood but he would consent,” according to the complaint.

Mellinger has been charged with child neglect, DUI with a minor, possession of a controlled substance, improper registration, no insurance and driving on a suspended license second offense. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.