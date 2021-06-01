Man charged after driving under the influence in Fairmont with child present in vehicle

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after driving under the influence in Fairmont with a child present in the vehicle.

On May 29, officers with Fairmont Police Department responded to an individual driving under the influence with a juvenile present in the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Stephen Vennis

While on scene, officers viewed footage from a Circle K which showed a silver Subaru Legacy driven by Stephen Vennis, 34, of Rivesville, “with a popped tire” pull up to a gas pump, officers said.

In the footage, officers saw Vennis get out of the vehicle and enter the passenger’s side, where he stayed until officers arrived on scene, according to the complaint.

Officers found an open bottle of vodka in the vehicle, and Vennis refused to complete an intoximeter test, and a blood draw was performed, officers said.

Vennis has been charged with third-offense DUI and child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

