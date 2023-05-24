NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man is facing charges after police said they found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, scales and two stolen firearms during the search of a Nutter Fort residence on Tuesday.

Adonnis Beam

Officers went to the Romano Avenue residence in reference to an individual with an active warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with an individual who allowed officers to perform a search of the residence; once inside, officers saw Adonnis Beam, 35, of Clarksburg, and other individuals, officers said.

During the search, officers located a “methamphetamine smoking pipe,” a “marijuana cigarette,” a set of scales, burnt foils and a “bong,” according to the complaint.

Officers said they removed Beam from the residence and performed a pat-down search on him, resulting in them finding 12 grams of marijuana.

Upon receiving permission to perform a full search of the residence, officers located 92 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin, “multiple” bags, “multiple” scales, “multiple used” paraphernalia, marijuana and “miscellaneous drug items,” as well as two firearms which had been reported as stolen, according to the complaint.

In an interview with Beam and another subject, the suspects “admitted to selling drugs on a frequent basis,” and that “they have been illegally selling methamphetamine together as a team for an extended period of time,” officers said.

Beam has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.