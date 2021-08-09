Man charged after Elkins police officers found drugs during traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after Elkins police officers found drugs during a traffic stop.

On Aug. 6, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala for an expired registration sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

John Adkisson

When officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, identified as John Adkisson, 31, of Elkins, he “appeared to be sweating uncontrollably and nervous,” officers said.

After officers requested Adkisson’s information, they observed a “red straw that had been cut” and “appeared to have been used to snort illicit substances.” When officers asked Adkisson if there was anything in the vehicle, he said, ‘No, you can look,’ according to the complaint.

Officers then removed Adkisson from the vehicle and “felt what appeared to be a large amount of cash in his right front pocket.” When officers removed the currency from Adkisson’s pocket, they observed that it was wrapped with an orange hair tie, officers said.

At that point, officers conducting the search of the vehicle and located a container, inside of which were white pills of presumed Suboxone, a bag containing a powder substance presumed to be fentanyl and a bag containing presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Officers then asked Adkisson where the money came from, he responded ‘I have to make a living somehow,’ before mentioning that he had just started a job “and had not received a paycheck from the employer,” officers said.

After Adkisson had been transported and processed, officers asked him what the powder substance was, he said, ‘I wouldn’t touch it if I were you, that’s all I’m saying.’ He declined to comment further, according to the complaint.

Adkisson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.