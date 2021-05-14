Man charged after embezzling from Bridgeport business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after embezzling from a business in Bridgeport.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department, between the dates of Apr. 1, 2020 and Oct. 6, 2020, an employee of Lightbenders PLLC in Bridgeport embezzled more than $5,000 from his employer.

Officers received the information from the business’s owner that James Robinson, 32, of Clarksburg, had “manipulated sales records and cash transactions” during those dates, officers said.

The owner was able to provide officers with documentation supporting his claim of the embezzlement, and the “transactions occurred at times and a frequency that would support that [Robinson] would have been the only party responsible for the sales or deposits in question,” according to the complaint.

Officers’ attempts to contact Robinson prior to his arrest were not returned, officers said.

Robinson has been charged with embezzlement. He is currently out on bond.