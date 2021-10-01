Man charged after female juvenile discloses sexual abuse taking place in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a female juvenile discloses incidents of sexual abuse taking place in Barbour County.

On Sept. 10, the Harrison County Children’s Advocacy Center performed a forensic interview on a female juvenile who disclosed incidents of sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Donald Johnson

During the interview, the girl stated that Donald Johnson, 74, of Philippi, had touched her inappropriately during an incident taking place in July, according to troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

On that day, Johnson drove the victim to her residence and during the drive, Johnson “asked if he could tell the victim something and she would not tell anybody,” according to the complaint.

Johnson then told the victim “she needed to get a boyfriend so she could learn how to do things,” and Johnson then said that “he would teach her,” troopers said.

At that point, Johnson told the victim she “needed to learn how to do ‘stuff’ for when she was older,” and then began to touch her inappropriately, and during that time, the juvenile kept moving Johnson’s hand away, according to the complaint.

Once Johnson drove the victim back to her residence, he told her that “if she told anybody he would shoot himself,” troopers said.

On Sept. 23, troopers made contact with Johnson and spoke to him about the incident, according to the complaint.

While speaking with troopers, Johnson said that he and the victim “always poked at each other jokingly” and that “he ‘might have’ poked or grabbed” the victim inappropriately during that time, troopers said.

During the conversation, Johnson said ‘Well I guess I’m going to jail now,’ and when troopers asked why he said that, Johnson replied that “any time allegations are made that is what happens,” according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.