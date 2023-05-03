CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs, the largest quantity of which was fentanyl, while assisting U.S. marshals in Harrison County.

On Tuesday, May 2, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to assist U.S. marshals at a residence in Camelot Village, according to a criminal complaint.

Shawn Fain

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Shawn Fain, 45, of Clarksburg, who marshals say was in a vehicle with another person, deputies said.

Marshals told deputies that when the two exited the vehicle, “drugs fell out” and they saw Fain “digging around in the center console,” which a search later located “a black pistol between the seat and center console,” according to the complaint.

A search of Fain’s person resulted in deputies locating a red zipper pouch containing 6.54 grams of fentanyl, 4.76 grams of methamphetamine, 4.48 grams of marijuana, “numerous” bags and a set of digital scales, deputies said.

Fain has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.