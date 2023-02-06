CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after firing a gun in a residence in Clarksburg.

On Feb. 4, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded with multiple other agencies to a residence on Sun Valley Road in Clarksburg in reference to a disturbance in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Richard Riggleman

The original caller and victim stated that she heard a gunshot from the room of Richard Riggleman, 63, of Clarksburg, and waited outside the home until law enforcement arrived, deputies said.

When deputies were able to contact Riggleman via cell phone, they asked him to step outside the residence; when Riggleman did, he “was belligerent, cursing at officers and requesting law enforcement shoot him,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Riggleman retreated back inside the residence but returned outside after about 30 minutes; deputies then took him into custody so he could not retreat again, deputies said.

Deputies spoke with the victim who stated she and Riggleman “had been arguing” and that Riggleman “told her that he was ‘going to kill her’,” before Riggleman “blindly discharged the firearm,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with deputies, Riggleman “admitted to firing his shotgun prior to being apprehended inside the house,” deputies said.

Riggleman has been charged with use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.