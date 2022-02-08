Man charged after fleeing from troopers in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after fleeing from troopers in Preston County.

On Feb. 7, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol of the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 near Kingwood when they saw a vehicle drive by with an expired inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Dustin Miller

When troopers got behind the vehicle, driven by Dustin Mitter, 28, of Tunnelton, and activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to perform a traffic stop, Mitter began “fleeing at a high rate of speed,” troopers said.

Troopers were “unable to view the vehicle but observed dust tracks from where the vehicle had travelled.” The driver also got into the opposite lane of traffic to enter the exit ramp going in the incorrect direction, according to the complaint.

A short time later, a pedestrian flagged the troopers down and stated that Mitter had “almost collided with his vehicle,” and that Mitter and another individual “had left and ran on foot,” troopers said.

Troopers later observed a man walking toward them, and the man claimed that the vehicle’s driver “had ran on foot toward the woods,” but troopers later identified the man as Mitter and took him into custody, according to the complaint.

Mitter has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.