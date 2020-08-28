Man charged after fleeing hit and run scene and being under the influence while attempting to elude troopers in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after fleeing from the scene of a hit and run and being under the influence of narcotics while attempting to elude troopers in Harrison County.

On Aug. 26, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were investigating a hit and run incident on Limestone Road in front of Liberty Methodist Church in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Rodney Swiger

When troopers were given the description of the suspect vehicle, troopers were able to determine that Rodney Swiger, 27, of Clarksburg, “had been traveling in [the victim’s] lane and nearly struck [the victim] in a head-on collision,” troopers said.

The victim told troopers that “Swiger exited his vehicle and was visibly impaired,” and that Swiger “reentered his vehicle and left the scene” prior to troopers’ arrival, according to the complaint.

Troopers observed Swiger passing by the scene of the hit and run while speaking with the victim in a blue truck displaying “heavy front driver side damage,” at which point troopers entered their cruiser and attempted to perform a traffic stop on Swiger, troopers said.

When troopers activated their emergency lights to perform the stop, however, Swiger began to accelerate and attempted to flee westbound on Limestone Road crossing the yellow line and doing “blind turns with complete disregard” of vehicles in the oncoming lane, according to the complaint.

Swiger was unable to accelerate his vehicle faster than 50 miles per hour “due to the front end damage,” and he nearly struck multiple vehicles travelling in the oncoming lane as Swiger drove on Wilsonburg Road, according to the complaint.

When Swiger turned onto Katylick Hollow Road, he lost control of his vehicle and “briefly [slid] off the western roadway edge before correcting the vehicle,” at which point Swiger’s vehicle “became disabled and came to a halt,” troopers said.

Troopers were able to then take Swiger into custody “without incident”; troopers then asked Swiger if he was on any medication, to which he replied “he smoked marijuana earlier,” and that he had “taken subutex” by snorting it, according to the complaint.

When given field tests, Swiger failed each one of them after stating he had “no medical issues that would prevent him” form doing so, troopers said.

Swiger has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing DUI. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.