Man charged after girl discloses sexual abuse in Gilmer County to state police

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a girl disclosed sexual abuse during an interview with state police in Gilmer County.

On Dec. 3, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint in reference to possible sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Curtis Nicholson

When troopers spoke with a woman, she stated that “she located a diary” belonging to a girl in the girl’s bedroom. In that diary, the girl had written “passages that suggest that [she] was having sexual relations” with Curtis Nicholson, 34, troopers said.

Once troopers received the diary, they read more passages that stated that after meeting Nicholson, they began to have conversations about sex, at which point Nicholson touched the girl inappropriately, according to the complaint.

Upon speaking with the girl, troopers learned that “the diary in question was hers,” and that she and Nicholson had met at a residence in Sand Fork, where Nicholson would touch her inappropriately and “then proceeded to have sexual intercourse” with her, troopers said.

When Nicholson was given a Miranda interview, he “denied all aforementioned allegations,” according to the complaint.

Nicholson has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.