Man charged after Granville Police discover multiple warrants for his arrest during courtesy ride

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after Granville Police discover multiple warrants for his arrest from Wood County during a courtesy ride to his residence.

Andrew Keith

On July 17, officers with the Granville Police Department were on a shoplifting call when they came into contact with Andrew Keith, 24, of Morgantown, according to the complaint.

Upon giving Keith a courtesy ride to his residence, they received a dispatch about his identification which stated that “Keith had multiple warrants out of Wood County Sheriff’s Department,” officers said.

Officers then searched Keith before placing him under arrest for the warrants, and they found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, 123 whole alprazolam tablets and seven partial alprazolam tablets, according to the complaint.

Keith has been charged with possession with intent. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.