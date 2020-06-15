Man charged after Harrison County deputies learn of sexual abuse incidents involving a girl beginning in 2017

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. — A Lumberport man has been charged after deputies learned of sexual abuse incidents involving a juvenile female that began in 2017.

Edward Yeager

On June 11, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were informed that a man from the Lumberport area had been “sexually abusing and assaulting” a juvenile female, according to a criminal complaint.

The minor had disclosed to a relative that Edward Yeager, 44, of Lumberport, had been sexually assaulting her since 2017, and the relative then informed deputies of the incidents disclosed to her and that the minor “has an intellectual disability,” deputies said.

In the 2017 incident, deputies were informed that the juvenile female was less than 12 years old, according to the complaint.

Yeager has been charged with sexual abuse and incest. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.