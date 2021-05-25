Man charged after having ‘sexual relationship’ with female juvenile in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after having a “sexual relationship” with a female juvenile in Upshur County.

Amos Spears

According to the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, between the dates of Nov. 1 2020 and Mar. 31, 2021, a 30-year-old male “engaged in a sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old female.

During that time, Amos Spears, 30, of Buckhannon, “communicated via mobile cellular phone device messaging platform,” with the juvenile female in order to “entice and solicit sexual acts,” troopers said.

Spears has been charged with solicitation of a minor and third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.