Man charged after having ‘sexual relationship’ with female juvenile in Upshur County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after having a “sexual relationship” with a female juvenile in Upshur County.

Offender Picture
Amos Spears

According to the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, between the dates of Nov. 1 2020 and Mar. 31, 2021, a 30-year-old male “engaged in a sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old female.

During that time, Amos Spears, 30, of Buckhannon, “communicated via mobile cellular phone device messaging platform,” with the juvenile female in order to “entice and solicit sexual acts,” troopers said.

Spears has been charged with solicitation of a minor and third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories