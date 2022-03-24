VALLEY BEND, W.Va. — A man was charged for allegedly breaking into a Randolph County business after DNA results showed he was in the building.

Back in July 2021, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a breaking and entering call at J Rod’s Vending in Valley Bend, according to a criminal complaint.

Mathew Johnson

When deputies arrived at the establishment, they saw that the business “had items thrown everywhere.” Deputies said they also saw “a yellow liquid on the floor that was believed to be human waste,” and two Mountain Dew Voltage cans which were not there when the business has closed, according to an employee.

Deputies noticed that the cans had been opened and drank from, so the cans were later sent to the West Virginia State Police lab for analysis, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 15, the state police lab returned with a report from the Mountain Dew Voltage cans and was able to extract a DNA sample. It then requested a DNA sample from Mathew Johnson, 25, who was a person of interest in the crime who was at TVRJ “for unrelated charges,” deputies said.

On March 22, 2022, the state police lab returned the results of the saliva samples and found Johnson’s “DNA is a match on both cans,” according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with breaking and entering. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.