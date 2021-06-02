Man charged after hitting 2 young children with belt at Worthington residence

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after striking two children with a belt at a Worthington residence.

On Apr. 11, Troopers with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a report of an individual injuring two children with a belt, according to a criminal complaint.

During the incident, Christopher Watkins, 27, of Worthington, struck a 5-year-old boy “with a belt causing a large bruise on the victim’s hamstring,” troopers said.

Watkins also struck a 3-year-old girl “with a belt causing belt shaped bruises on her hip,” according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke to the victims, both children “stated that they were struck with a belt” by Watkins, troopers said.

Watkins has been charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in injury. He is currently out on bond.