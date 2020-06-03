Man charged after hitting woman with pistol, discharging firearm outside of home in Fairmont, deputies say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after hitting a woman with a pistol and then discharging the weapon while outside of a residence in Fairmont, deputies said.

On June 2, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Bunner Ridge Road in reference to an incident involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they observed a male, identified as Gregory Carpenter, 38, of Fairmont, run into a residence and come back out as officers drove up the driveway, deputies said.

George Carpenter

Deputies detained Carpenter and then they entered the home they met with the victim of the incident and a witness, according to the complaint.

On the victim’s head, deputies could see a knot and also noticed that she was bleeding from her “crown” area, which the victim and witness both stated Carpenter had struck her with a Regent CC .45 pistol, deputies said.

According to the witness and the victim, Carpenter then “rack[ed] his weapon’s slide,” and pointed the weapon at the victim, threatening to kill her, according to the complaint, at which point Carpenter left the residence and the witness locked him out.

While Carpenter was locked out of the house, the witness and victim said they heard a gunshot after Carpenter demanded that they open the door, deputies said.

Deputies later found a spent .45 ACP shell casing in the yard, which they collected and tagged as evidence, according to the complaint.

Carpenter has been charged with wanton endangerment and malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $40,012 bond.